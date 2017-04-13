Lanikai parking restrictions in place for holiday weekend

Parking restrictions will be in place in Lanikai over the three-day holiday weekend.

Parking will be restricted on all Lanikai streets from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. beginning on Friday, April 13. Restrictions will last until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Parking on all Lanikai streets and shoulders will be restricted. Left turns at the triangular intersection where South Kalaheo Avenue meetrs Kailua Road Near Kalapawai Market will also be restricted.

City officials are urging motorist to use alternative modes of transportation to get to Lanikai and the Pillboxes trail.

All city and state offices will also be closed.

For information regarding TheBus route 70, the Lanikai Shuttle, click here or call 848-5555.

