Missing Kapahulu woman sent cryptic email on day of disappearance

Friends of a missing 66-year-old Oahu woman who suffered from depression are hoping someone may have clues to her whereabouts.

Karla Kral hasn't been seen since March 28. Her home on Castle Street in Kapahulu has become a gathering place for friends who say she was happy and outgoing despite being on antidepressants.

Even more troubling? They say Kral sent a strange email to a friend on Wake Island just before her disappearance.

"i'm not gunna (sic) be here when you pass back thru in May. There's always been the possibility things might go this way," the email read.

"I put notes on your box which is now easy to see since the vast divestments of late. Lots and lots of letting go. Feels good to me, all good, liberating & bringing me joy in allowing this detachment on so many levels."

Neighbors say Kral was seen cleaning out her house with the 1-800-Got-Junk service prior to her disappearance, and had dinner with a friend at a McCully restaurant seven days before she was last seen.

"She was completely ordinary. Very upbeat," said friend Michael Zucker. "Very engaging with the restaurant staff."

Tom Davidson-Marx, another friend of Kral's, gets emotional thinking about what may have happened to her.

"I have no idea. We have no idea, and we really, really need people to help find her," he said.

Kral drives a 2014 four-door Volkswagen Jetta wagon with license plate SCY 946. Friends say the car is also missing -- and that it has a Marge doll from "The Simpsons" in the window.

Kral is 5-foot-5, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.