For thousands on Oahu, Hawaii Foodbank delivers hope along with hearty meals

Many social service agencies rely on the Hawaii Foodbank to get meals to those who need them most.

Toots Mauricio, a volunteer for Voice of God Ministries, initially delivered food to the homeless in the Kalaeloa and Ewa areas using her own money.

Now, she relies food bank donations to the church.

"The resources through the food bank are more than what I could ever give," said Mauricio.

For Alivan Lorenzo, the deliveries are appreciated.

She recently survived a storm wrecking her campsite and crushing her car, and now she's dealing with having to pack up what's left and leave in less than 24 hours because of a clean-up by the city.

It's an emotional moment for Mauricio, who worries about tracking down her scattered clients. Still, she is determined to keep delivering food from the nonprofit, which is in the midst of its annual food drive.

"I would beg them to not stop what they are doing, because the people out here, they really need help," said Mauricio.

Added Lorenzo, "I would like to thank them. For all the help that they've been giving, it means a lot."

One of the things that Mauricio always tries to bring during her visits with the homeless is frozen water and juices, because it's so hot on the beach.

"The drinks, clothes and whatever else they bring, it helps out. We are out in nature, the wilderness, and we have to survive," said camper Kai Guadia.

For him and other campers, a simple handout brings some measure of hope.

"When I come out with food, it's such a happy time. It's such a happy time for everyone," said Mauricio.

