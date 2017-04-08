Rep. Gabbard "skeptical" on who's behind Syria chemcial attack

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard is condemning the U.S. airstrikes on Syria. She said Congress didn't approve attacking a sovereign country.



Hawaii News Now spoke with her at length for the first time since her controversial meeting with Syria's president in January.



"This is a reckless action that President Trump has taken that is illegal and unconstitutional given that congress has not at any time authorized a war with Syria,"



She has a dire warning about an escalating conflict.



"Direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia has now become more of a probability than a possibility," she said.



American and foreign intelligence agencies say there's a high probability that Syria's President ordered the chemical attack that killed innocent people and prompted the U.S. response.



She says she's skeptical that the Trump administration had enough evidence to launch a strike or to blame the Assad government for the deadly chemical attack that prompted the bombing.

"So yes, I'm skeptical because we have to take at a premium, the cost of these war," said Gabbard on CNN.



"The important thing is not what I, you or anyone thinks. In these instances, you have to rely on evidence... I'm just looking for the evidence. If he was, this is a horrific war crime and he should be prosecuted," she said to Hawaii New Now.



Gabbard came under fire in January for meeting with Assad who some call a dictator like Hitler. Despite her skepticism, Gabbard said she's not defending him.



"I'm not in the business of defending President Assad or anyone else making passing judgments on character. What came across in my meeting with him was that he wants to be seen as someone who cares for his country. He wants to be seen as someone who would not conduct these types of atrocities and he wants to bring about stability," said Gabbard.



Gabbard doesn't want action in Syria to lead to a repeat of the mistakes of the Iraq war that proved costly for American lives and dollars.