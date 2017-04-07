'Bows backup guard Owies transferring out of program

University of Hawaii freshman guard Matthew Owies will transfer out of the program a team spokesman confirmed Friday.
The Australia native appeared in 27 games last season for the Rainbow Warriors averaging 2.6 points in nearly 12 minutes per game as a backup.
Owies told Brian McInnis of the Star Advertiser that the reason for his departure was his desire to play point guard instead of the two-guard role he found himself in during his first season in Manoa.
UH head coach Eran Ganot now has three scholarships available.
