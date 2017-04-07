Dreaming of a new home? Take the first step and go to an Open House

Are you dreaming of a new home? Take that first step, and get out to an Open House this weekend.

Let's start with a condo listed at $499,000 -- great for a first time home buyer. It's two-bedroom, one-bath, one parking, about 800 square feet. It's in the Wilder at Piikoi building in Makiki. This unit also has an extra den area -- nice space for an office, plus a number of built-in closet and shelving systems. There's granite counter tops, new tile and laminate flooring.

Wilder at Piikoi has a nice pool and rec area.

Last month, the median price for a single family home on Oahu was $755,000.

This listing is a little over that at $779,000. It's a two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath, 1,724 square feet of living space and a good sized garage. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. That's important. This home has a nice-sized patio deck with great ocean views. Built in 1997, this home high up in Makakilo is on the market for $779,000.

About 10 years ago, DR Horton created a small community of 11 executive homes at the edge of Kahala in the very desirable PuuPanini neighborhood. One of those homes is on the market at $1,595,000. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has just over 2,500 square feet of living space on a 5,000-square-foot lot.

There are corian counters, hardwood floors, PV, 36 panels and central air. It's a single-family home, but it's also condo, meaning there are some common areas, roads and landscaping, so there's a maintenence fee: $460 per month.



Ending with something really nice: a beautiful home on Wailupe Circle. This is a 3,300-square-foot, single level, four-bedroom, three-bath home on a 12,000-square-foot lot. Lots of pocket doors make this home great for indoor/outdoor living.

Wailupe Circle is known for it's deep water swimming pier and boat ramp, private and exclusive for residents. This home is listed at $3,650,000.

