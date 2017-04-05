Kupuna Achievers: Anne Hedani

This week's Kupuna Achiever is a jack of all trades, and she helps put on quite a production every year that brings lots of laughs and smiles to her community.

Anne Hedani loves to volunteer, it all started during her teaching days. And there is something she looks forward to every year that takes about a year to plan and prep for, since it is a big production.

And she enjoys all of the colorful preparation. Big results that create many long-lasting memories.

If you know of a Kupuna achiever, you can nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.