Kupuna Achievers: Anne Hedani

This week's Kupuna Achiever is a jack of all trades, and she helps put on quite a production every year that brings lots of laughs and smiles to her community.
Anne Hedani loves to volunteer, it all started during her teaching days. And there is something she looks forward to every year that takes about a year to plan and prep for, since it is a big production.
And she enjoys all of the colorful preparation. Big results that create many long-lasting memories.
If you know of a Kupuna achiever, you can nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.