Ocean authorities plan Waikiki show-of-force to deter water revelers

Smaller crowds, increased exposure, and lots of enforcement meant July Fourth's annual "floatilla" off Waikiki was much less of a mess than in year's past, onlookers said.More >>
Smaller crowds, increased exposure, and lots of enforcement meant July Fourth's annual "floatilla" off Waikiki was much less of a mess than in year's past, onlookers said.More >>
Hawai'i's near shore waters and coastlines fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources -- and conservation officers were out in full force for the Fourth of July "floatilla" in Waikiki.More >>
Hawai'i's near shore waters and coastlines fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources -- and conservation officers were out in full force for the Fourth of July "floatilla" in Waikiki.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>