Ocean authorities plan Waikiki show-of-force to deter water revelers

Hawai'i's near shore waters and coastlines fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources -- and conservation officers were out in full force for the Fourth of July "floatilla" in Waikiki.

Hawai'i's near shore waters and coastlines fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources -- and conservation officers were out in full force for the Fourth of July "floatilla" in Waikiki.

Smaller crowds, increased exposure, and lots of enforcement meant July Fourth's annual "floatilla" off Waikiki was much less of a mess than in year's past, onlookers said.

Smaller crowds, increased exposure, and lots of enforcement meant July Fourth's annual "floatilla" off Waikiki was much less of a mess than in year's past, onlookers said.

With a massive party planned off the coast of Waikiki this weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard says it intends to ramp up enforcement patrols as a deterrent to would-be water revelers.

The agency says it's monitoring an expected increase in partying on the water this weekend, the final weekend of spring break. Four Coast Guard vessels, including a 45-foot response boat, will be part of the Waikiki patrol.

Typically, the Coast Guard sees a wave of floatilla parties, charter tours and drinking while boating around this time of year.

"When you are out on vacation and you are consuming alcohol, it typically can get out of hand," said Petty Officer Third Class Holly Heddinger, a maritime enforcement specialist.

The Coast Guard's 45 foot response boat medium is used for both law enforcement and search-and-rescue purposes. In an emergency, if the boat flips over, it can right itself in around ten seconds.



Maritime enforcement specialists say boaters need proper documentation and life-jackets or else risk being cited.

"We as the Coast Guard have a role to ensure their vessel safety, and that vessel safety is geared toward the safety of the people on board when we are not there," said Petty Officer First Class Brad Wolf.



The ramped up patrols are expected to last through the summer.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.