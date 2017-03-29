Hawaii Swish, Geremy Robinson in it for the long haul

Geremy Robinson saw an untapped market. That's why the former University of Hawaii men's basketball player sunk his own money into starting an ABA franchise here when previous attempts went belly-up.

The Hawaii Swish have won all three games in their inaugural season, and will try for a fourth Thursday night in the finale of an abbreviated schedule. It's exactly what Robinson envisioned.

"It's all I imagined," he said. "Only thing missing is the total support. We get that and we're rolling. People have been skeptical, but they don't have to anymore."

Robinson has no plans of closing up shop after this season. In fact, quite the opposite.

Seven dates have already been finalized for part of the Swish home schedule at the Blaisdell next season. The rest of the schedule is still in the process of being worked out, but Robinson's goal is to have two or three tryouts prior to training camp in October and then play a couple of preseason games in Hilo.

"It's a full schedule next year," Robinson said. "We're looking forward to winning the ABA championship, playoffs, All-Star game, the full thing."

Thursday night will be the last time this season to see the Swish in action when they take on the Las Vegas Jokers at 7:30 pm. It will be Military Appreciation Night. There will also be a free youth clinic for ages 8-14 with a purchased ticket.

