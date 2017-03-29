First Tee of Hawaii hosts match play event featuring top Hawaii pros

Some of the top pro golfers on the island are going head-to-head this week in a match play event at Hoakalei Country Club.

1987 U.S. Open champion Scott Simpson along with Sony Open standouts like Kevin Hayashi, Nick Mason and Jared Sawada were among the 32 players seeded Monday that will be narrowed down to eight by the end of the day Tuesday. Wednesday, the top eight will play a stroke play format for a winner-take-all ten thousand dollars.

"Everyone knows each other, so you want to beat them, but you have a good time at the same time," said Simpson.

The event is a fundraiser for the First Tee of Hawaii, an organization Simpson says is invaluable.

"It gives kids an opportunity to learn about golf, which is a game that's going to last a lifetime. I play in the First Tee at Pebble Beach. There are kids that come from disadvantaged neighborhoods growing up, and they all want to be lawyers, one kid wanted to be the Governor of Arkansas. They have these great plans. I think a lot of that comes from the First Tee where they can see a bigger vision of the world and themselves. It's just a fantastic organization."

