BaseBows bats fuel them to third straight win

The University of Hawaii baseball team won its third straight game Friday night and did so with another big offensive outing. Behind 14 hits, the Rainbow Warriors scored three runs in the first inning, four in the fourth inning and held off a late San Jose State rally to take game two of the four game series 8-7.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.