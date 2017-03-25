BaseBows bats fuel them to third straight win - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

BaseBows bats fuel them to third straight win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The University of Hawaii baseball team won its third straight game Friday night and did so with another big offensive outing.  Behind 14 hits, the Rainbow Warriors scored three runs in the first inning, four in the fourth inning and held off a late San Jose State rally to take game two of the four game series 8-7.

