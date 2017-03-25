Brown closes spring camp with stranglehold on the starting QB job

This time last year at the conclusion of spring camp, University of Hawaii football head coach Nick Rolovich was unsure who his starting quarterback would be in his first season at the helm of his alma mater. What a difference a year makes.

Dru Brown has the number one job in a stranglehold heading into the summer after a strong spring.

"Dru's just gotten better and better," said Rolovich. "I'm excited for that kid."

Brown won the starting job from Ikaika Woolsey after four games last season. As a sophomore, he started the final 10 games of the season and led the program to its first bowl win in a decade.

With no experienced quarterbacks behind him, it would have been an easy for Brown to take his foot off the gas this spring, but that's not in his nature.

"I've been doubted my whole life and I've never forgotten that. I've had this chip on my shoulder my whole life," said Brown. "It definitely helps waking up each and every day knowing that, at the end of the day, one school took a shot on you and that was Hawaii. If I don't give it every thing I have mentally and physically each and every day than I'm wasting my time here."

At the finale of the Rainbow Warriors last spring practice on Thursday, Rolovich couldn't help but rave about the player he first saw as an offensive coordinator at Nevada.

"Before he had his pretty long hair and any facial hair, I watched him compete and throw in a camp four years ago, and to see where he's at and what he represents, I think he's an excellent role model for the young people of this island and all the islands," said Rolovich. "He hasn't been complacent at all. He's trying to take it to the next level, and it's fun to be around."

