Spring camp comes to a close for the Rainbow Warriors

Under the lights at T.C. Ching Field Thursday night, the University of Hawaii football team put on the pads for the final time until fall camp.

The last of 15 spring practices was a controlled scrimmage that began with a long Dru Brown touchdown pass to Dylan Collie and ended with Brown hooking up with John Ursua in the other end zone.

"I felt like we executed pretty well and we really improved over the start of camp until now," said Brown. "To end it like this, there's no better way."

Isaiah Bernard, Ammon Barker and Metuisela Unga had receiving scores, while Ryan Tuiasoa continued his breakout spring with a pair of touchdown runs. The middle of the scrimmage was controlled by the defense.

Meffy Koloamatangi sacked Cole McDonald and then dragged Freddie Holly III down in the backfield on the very next play. Redshirt senior defensive back Austin Gerard made a nice play on a tipped pass, hauling in an interception and returning it more than 50 yards.

"The defense came out ready to play," said head coach Nick Rolovich. "[I'm] sad it's over. They were fun to be around. They worked really hard for it and for the fans, so that's a good sign."

