Lawmakers asked to shell out $11M to settle lawsuits, claims

Hawaii's attorney general is asking the state Legislature to pay $11.4 million to settle lawsuits and various other claims.

In testimony submitted this week to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the attorney general asked for approval of payments on 27 claims.

The largest single payout: 3.9 million will go to the family of a 12-year-old boy from California who fell to his death while his family was sightseeing on Hana Highway. The family said the highway's design invited people into a dangerous situation.

The state will also pay half of the $3 million settlement with the family of a man who was badly injured in a collision. The crash was blamed on the delayed reaction of police to a malfunctioning signal light in Kapolei.

The state will also pay just over a million dollars for legal fees in a case over low reimbursements to foster parents.

A second lawsuit over the same issue cost $2.3 million in fees and payments to families.

The price tag for the claims could still go up if new settlements are reached before the legislature adjourns.

