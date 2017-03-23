Senior sendoff this weekend for four Rainbow Warriors

This weekend will be the final home stand of the regular season for the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team when they host CSUN. In all likelihood it won't be the last time the Rainbow Warriors play at the Stan Sheriff Center this season being that they're currently seeded to host in the first round of the MPSF Tournament. It is, however, the last guaranteed match at home for the four seniors.

When Kupono Fey, Jennings Franciskovic, Iain McKellar and Hendrik Mol all joined the 'Bows, the program had fallen on hard times with two straight losing seasons. What they did was help turn UH into a men's volleyball power once again.

"Where we started and where we are now, I think we've grown as a program, as players and as a team," said Fey. "I'm just so happy to be a part of this because we worked hard and we want to see it grow from here."

"They've done everything that's been asked of them and a whole lot more," said head coach Charlie Wade. "We're going to miss them for sure."

McKellar says the four have become best friends and their chemistry has been paramount in the success. Together they've combined to play in 322 career matches with 211 starts. Leaving England to come play at UH, McKellar raved about his time in Manoa and the nights when the Stan Sheriff Center was 'euphoric'.

"I'd heard about the fans and the love that Hawaii has for volleyball, but I never imagined it was quite like this."

Now the fans have a chance to celebrate the foursome which has done so much for the program. This senior class is on the verge of two NCAA Tournament appearances. What more they will add to an already impressive resume will unfold over the next month.

