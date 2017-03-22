B.J. Penn to fight Dennis Siver in June

The B.J. Penn comeback isn't stopping at one fight. The UFC announced today that "The Prodigy" will square off with Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25th in Oklahoma City.

The 38-year-old's were schedule to fight at UFC 199 last June, but Siver pulled out due to injury.

Penn's return from a two-plus year retirement came in January where he suffered a TKO in the second round to Yair Rodriguez. Penn has lost four straight fights bringing his MMA record to 16-11-2.

