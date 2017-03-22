Rainbow Warriors aim to put rough weekend at BYU behind them

Having not lost a set since February 4th or a match since January 20th, the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team saw both streaks come crashing to an end this weekend at BYU. It has never been easy for the Rainbow Warriors in Provo, but being swept in both matches was a bit surprising.

"I think we were a little humbled," said senior outside hitter Kupono Fey. "We lost all six sets, but we learned from it. We'll grow from it."

"I thought we competed pretty well, we just had to execute a little better in the moment," said head coach Charlie Wade.

A program record 32-set unbeaten streak was snapped along with a 15-match win streak, but now the 'Bows can forget about numbers and focus on closing out the regular season strong.

"It's almost a silver lining," said Fey. "It's better we have a loss now than the playoffs."

UH hosts CSUN this weekend in the regular season home finale which will also serve as senior night for four Rainbow Warriors. As long as they close out the regular season strong, hosting a match in the opening round of the MPSF Tournament looks like a strong possibility, as does a shot at the NCAA Tournament thanks to being ranked fourth in both the AVCA Poll, and more importantly, the first RPI released this week.

"That's kind of what we're gearing towards, making a strong resume to get into NCAA postseason," said Wade.

