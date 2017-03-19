Rainbow Warriors hold Football Family Festivus

University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich was dressed for the occasion. Donning a tuxedo, top hat and a cane, Rolo and the Rainbow Warriors made for a fun afternoon at T.C. Ching Field where an estimated 1,800 people were on hand for the Football Family Festivus.

"Different kind of suit up," said Rolovich of his outfit that resembled the Monopoly Man. "We wanted to put on a show for everybody. I hope everyone enjoyed it."

What acted as a spring game for the Rainbow Warriors featured a DJ, drone races and Knockerball at halftime of a scrimmage that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

"I thought this was our best week, our most productive week," said Rolovich. "We were kind of ugly the first couple weeks, but I thought this was our best week for sure, and I'm glad because we had some good fans to come out and see it."

"Seeing a bunch of people come out and support us, and to know that all the hard work that we have put in is starting to come together," said quarterback Dru Brown. "I think we put on a fairly good show and executed pretty well. If we can just build on that going into fall, we'll be alright."

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai noticed the crowd had nearly doubled this spring compared to last year when Rolo first took over the program.

"I'm pretty sure it's bringing the islands together, and I'm pretty excited for that," said Tavai. "As a team it looked like everybody came to play. Just playing the spring game gets me excited for the season. I think it was a good outcome."

The Rainbow Warriors will hold three more practices this week and finish spring camp Thursday night.

