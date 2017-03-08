Protesters to march through Honolulu for 'A Day Without a Woman'

A Women's March brought together thousands across Hawaii on Saturday to voice concerns over President Donald Trump's political agenda.

Women across the country, including Hawaii, will be participating in rallies for “A Day Without a Woman,” which coincides with International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

“It’s really to acknowledge and celebrate the progress and a call to action for all that remains to be done,” U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said during a phone interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.

The Day Without a Woman protest was put together by organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, a movement sparked by Maui resident Teresa Shook that drew millions of protesters all across the nation the day after the President Trump’s inauguration.

“This kind of activism we’re seeing more and more of, especially after the election,” Hirono said.

A rally is planned in Honolulu at 5 p.m., starting at Magic Island and ending at the Trump International Hotel Waikiki.

The idea of the Day Without a Woman protest calls on women to stay home from work, zip up their wallets, wear red and join rallies across the country to show what the absence of women in the workplace would mean to the economy.

“The kind of heightened awareness and activism on behalf of women, children and minorities is a good thing,” Hirono said.

