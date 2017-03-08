Rainbow Wahine ride Crawford to rout of Cal Poly

On a night where all-Big West first-teamer Sarah Toeaina was held to just seven points, the rest of the Rainbow Wahine backcourt picked her up.

Bri Harris scored 18, while Olivia Crawford did it all on a career night for the sophomore, leading UH to a 21-point win over Cal Poly in the opening round of the Big West Tournament.

"Just my teammates giving me energy," Crawford credited her outbreak performance. "Once I hit one, then I hit another one and my teammates were giving me a lot of energy, so I wouldn't have done it without them."

Crawford hit five three-pointers en route to a career-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

"All year long she has been the player that has been completely selfless for us," said head coach Laura Beeman. "[She] Got us into our offense, ran our team, has never said boo I want the ball, I want points. Tonight it really came full circle for her, so [I'm} incredibly proud."

Beeman and company kept hope alive of repeating as conference tournament champions as they advanced into the quarterfinals to face Cal State Northridge on Wednesday. The Matadors won both regular season meetings this season.

"We have confidence going into tomorrow's game, and I'm just ready to see what's going to happen," said Harris.

The game tips off at 4 pm HST on ESPN3.

