HAPA's Barry Flanagan says stolen guitar is 'an appendage of mine'

HAPA guitarist Barry Flanagan is offering a $500 reward for his stolen guitar, no questions asked.

Flanagan said he thinks his guitar was stolen out of the trunk of his car when it was parked at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center on Saturday night.

He discovered it was missing the next day.

The Washburn Monterey guitar is 36 years old and has very distinct markings, including a large hole in its side from all the wear and tear.

The guitar is important to him for sentimental reasons and he gets emotional just thinking about it.

"Instruments are certainly extensions of people. I think this is an appendage of mine," he said. "It's been with me through everything. Every single concert, recording, everything that I've done has been through that one instrument."

Flanagan said the plywood guitar was $299 when he bought it. Years later, renowned Maui guitar builder Steve Grimes added a new neck.

"So it was a cheap plywood body guitar with a really killer neck. So I think it had a lot to do with me creating a style of bending the neck and the body to create sound," said Flanagan.

A guitar case and amplifying were also stolen. If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.