Maui councilwoman claims retaliation by mayor's administration

Iao Valley State Monument will remain closed to the public for at least three more months as crews continue with restoration work following a massive flood at the park in September.

Maui's mayor is apologizing to Native Hawaii practitioners for saying there "no such thing" as sacred rocks, but isn't saying sorry for using boulders removed from Iao Valley during repair work.

Maui mayor apologizes for saying there's 'no such thing' as sacred rocks

A Maui County councilwoman claims she's being retaliated against by Mayor Alan Arakawa's administration after voting against nearly $1 million in emergency funding for repairs to the Iao Valley State Monument.

Councilwoman Kelly King, who made the allegation during an interview on Hawaii News Now Monday morning, says political threats were leveled against her and Councilwoman Elle Cochran, who also voted against the emergency funding.

"I was threatened by (David Goode, director of the county's Department of Public Works) after money was not approved," King said. "He came up to my desk and said 'Well, this is going to hold up the Kihei projects.' And sure enough, they are following up with his actions.

"We need to have somebody who is more professional and more caring about the community and doesn't take retaliatory actions like this," continued King.

The funds were meant to be used to help restore portions of the monument, which was damaged last September during a massive flood.

In a statement through Mayor Alan Arakawa's spokesman, Goode said:

"Without the reimbursement of funds, the department can't afford to do emergency work that needs to be done in our community, such as the two that were mentioned in South Maui, or any other district for that matter. It's a statement of fact."

When asked specifically about King's allegations of retaliatory threats, a spokesperson for the mayor wrote "we have no control over her perception of what was said."

Late in the day, King said she had met with Goode and he apologized. The mayor's spokesman said they came to an understanding.

