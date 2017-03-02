Viloria ends long layoff with unanimous decision win

Prior to last night, Brian Vilora's last fight came back in October 2015. A lengthy layoff gave way to one final title run for the 36-year-old former world champion.

Viloria's return to the boxing ring happened Thursday in Tokyo against Ruben Montoya, an eight round unanimous decision victory for the Waipahu native.

"We just really wanted to see where I’m at at this point," Viloria told Rappler. "This fight just gave me a great indication of where I’m at. I know I have a lot more ways to work at."

Viloria improved to 37-5 in his professional career.

