Forecast: Rain diminishes, but expect humidity and vog

It won't be ideal, but definitely much better weather for your Thursday.

Winds will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph this morning then lighter by afternoon. Scattered showers are possible and there may be an occasional heavy shower, but it would be brief.

Expect high humidity and increasing volcanic haze.

The high in Honolulu will be a sticky 80 degrees.

A dry day on Friday, then another cold front will come through on Saturday with showers expected for much of the weekend. No trade winds in the 7 day forecast.

Surf is small all around with an advisory sized WNW expected on Saturday. Here's today's surf sizes: East 4-6 feet, North and West 2-4 feet, South 1-3 feet.

Small Craft Advisory for coastal and channel waters in the western half of the island chain.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.