United to start direct Hawaii-to-Denver flight in June

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Travelers will soon be able to catch a direct flight between Denver and the Big Island starting this summer.

West Hawaii Today reports that United Airlines announced Monday that beginning in June they will offer daily summer service between Colorado and Kailua-Kona. The airline will be able to carry 169 passengers to the island daily starting June 8.

United spokeswoman Maddie King says this isn't the first time the airline has offered summer service between Denver and Kona. Previously, the airline offered flights weekly.

Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ross Birch says his organizations looks forward to the increased service. He says they additional flights should help meet demand from visitors in the Midwest and East Coast.

