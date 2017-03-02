Tuileta reunites with his old team as UH puts win streak on the line against USC

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team continues its three-week homestand by hosting a two-match series with No. 14 USC, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m.



Only Thursday's match will count toward the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation standings. UH (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) is currently in third place, behind leader Long Beach State (11-1) and BYU (8-1) while the Trojans (6-9, 5-7) are in ninth place.



The Rainbow Warriors are in the midst of an 11-match winning streak, including a 15-match home win streak dating back to last season. UH has won its last six matches in straight sets and owns a 20-set win streak since the UC Santa Barbara match on February 4.



UH's 16 wins this season already matches last year's win total and ensures a winning record for the sixth time under head coach Charlie Wade. The Warriors completed the month of February with an 8-0 mark with their last loss on January 20 against Long Beach State.



USC saw its three-match win streak snapped by Long Beach State last Friday. Prior to that, the Trojans reeled off three upset wins over No. 6 Stanford, No. 9 Pepperdine, and No. 11 CSUN. USC outside hitter Lucas Yoder is the nation's leader with a 4.91 kill average while UH's Stijn van Tilburg is third at 4.36 kills per set.



Matches #19 & #20

Who: No. 4 Hawai'i (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) vs. No. 14 USC (6-9, 5-7 MPSF)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O'ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise both matches live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: Thursday's match will air on NBC Sports Radio 1500AM while Friday's match will air on ESPN 1420AM with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii.com and espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Series History: UH leads 41-37