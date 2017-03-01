Kahuku named finalist for 'Most Spirited High School' award

The Pride of the North Shore may soon be the pride of the United States, too.

Kahuku High School has been named one of four finalists for the title of "America's Most Spirited High School," an award given out annually by Varsity Brands.

The company also gives out individual awards for sportsmanship and coaching, and group awards in categories like "Best Student Section."

Kahuku will have to beat our three other schools -- Bingham High School in Utah, Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, and El Toro High School in California -- to win the contest.

In addition to the moniker, the winning school also gets $125,000 in prize money.

To vote for Kahuku in the contest, click here.

