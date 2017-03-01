'Stun cane' confiscated at Maui airport

Every day at airports, the TSA confiscates guns, knives, even explosives from travelers.

But Maui TSA agents came across something worthy of a special mention: A "stun cane."

The cane was discovered in carry-on luggage at Kahului Airport recently, according to TSA post Wednesday.

All stun devices are prohibited in carry-on luggage, and carrying a concealed stun device can lead to fines and arrest.

The Transportation Security Agency didn't say what happened to the traveler who tried to bring the stun cane on board.

A stun cane near identical to the one confiscated in Maui retails on Amazon for $75. It's marketed as a self-defense device, and delivers an "unheard of 1 millon volt charge that will knock down any attacker.

