Santana to bring signature guitar sounds to islands

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band will be bringing their rock and roll sounds to the islands this year.

Santana will perform first on Oahu on Sunday, April 30 at the Blaisdell Arena, followed by a Maui performance on Tuesday, May 2 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Ticket prices range from approximately $60 to $150. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Known for his signature guitar sounds, the Grammy-award winning rock icon has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide.

Show information:

Where: Blaisdell Arena

When: Sunday, April 30, 2017

Doors: 6:00 p.m. / Show: 7:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Where: Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Yokouchi Pavilion/A&B Amphitheater

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Doors: 5:00 p.m. / Show: 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

