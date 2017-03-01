More than 170 restaurants commit to supporting local purveyors for 4th Annual Localicious Hawaii Campaign

A collective of the Hawai‘i’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants have committed to bring local ingredients to the center of the plate in support of the fourth annual Localicious Hawai‘i campaign. Throughout the month of March, more than 170 eateries will participate in the largest statewide culinary initiative by designating one or more menu items that incorporate locally grown, caught or raised products as Localicious dishes. For every dish sold, one dollar is donated to the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation (HAF) for the expansion of AG education programs.

“Our mission with Localicious is to celebrate restaurants that choose to work with farm-fresh ingredients that were cultivated in our islands’ soil,” said Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, executive director of HAF. “With this year’s increasing amount of support, we’re collaborating with more farmers, fishermen, ranchers and students than ever before to create a healthier future for local AG production.”

Localicious Hawai‘i aims to raise public awareness of restaurants that are active supporters of the state’s agricultural industry. All proceeds raised from the promotion help fund HAF’s Veggie U, which gives fourth-grade teachers the tools they need to engage their students in interactive AG- and science-focused activities. Since the program’s launch in 2014, approximately 60 public schools and 170 classrooms statewide have received garden kits and structured curriculum.

The campaign will kick off this year with a private reception at International Market Place, the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Waikiki, on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The event is to feature dishes prepared by chefs at Roy’s Restaurants including Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi, STRIPSTEAK and Flour & Barley all located within the center’s third-level Grand Lanai, as well as Chef Zone and BREW’d. Restaurants and teachers enrolled in Veggie U will be recognized for their involvement and presented with official certificates of participation.

“Making a commitment to farm-to-table values and educational programs like Veggie U is a critical move in continuing the legacy of our islands’ self-sufficient food system,” said Russell Hata, president and CEO of Chef Zone. “Localicious gives restaurants and patrons an important opportunity to serve as stewards of the land and inspire a movement towards a more sustainable Hawai‘i.”

To learn more, visit http://www.localicioushawaii.com.

