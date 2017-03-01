The Saint Louis Center For The Arts presents 'Hairspray'

The Saint Louis Center For The Arts will present the hit Broadway musical, Hairspray, for three weekends at the Dr. Richard T. Mamiya Theatre on the campus of Saint Louis School and Chaminade University beginning March 3rd.

This delightful musical, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best New Musical in 2002, is chock full of toe-tapping 60’s-style production numbers and downtown rhythm and blues. In 1962 in the city of Baltimore, the lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire -- to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network, all without denting her 'do!

The SLCA revival features a cast of over 40 high school performers from Saint Louis School, Sacred Hearts Academy, Punahou, UH Lab and Roosevelt High. Performances are scheduled for March 3-19, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 4:00pm.

Tickets for all shows (except March 4th) are priced at $18-$22 and can be ordered by phone at 808-739-4896. (For information about the March 4th special Gala Benefit performance that includes cocktails and heavy pupus, please call 808-739-4828.)

For more ticket information, please contact SLCA at info@mamiyatheatre.com.

