Kupuna Achievers: Shirley Sypert

Our next achiever is a go-getter - and she loves volunteering as a host, teaching music, and performing arts at Star of the Sea School. Auntie Shirley Sypert loves performing and sharing the arts with others. She has quite the experience on and off the stage - and in front of the boob tube, as well as behind the scenes. She can tell you stories of how she overcome polio and how such struggles can make you stronger.
