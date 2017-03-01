NCAA says panel has met several times on UH sanctions

HONOLULU (AP) - The NCAA says a decision on whether it will hand down sanctions against the University of Hawaii men's basketball team "will come in the near future."

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that the NCAA Committee on Infractions previously imposed a post-season ban, scholarship reductions and a fine against the team in December 2015.

UH then appealed to the Division I Infractions Appeals Committee, which announced in October it was sending the penalties back to the infractions committee for reconsideration.

The Big West Conference says it needs to have a decision on UH's post-season eligibility from the NCAA by Saturday if the Rainbow Warriors are to be included in the eight-team conference tournament that begins March 9 in Anaheim, California.

A NCAA spokeswoman says in an email the committee has met several times to consider the case and a decision will come soon.

