More details revealed in Maui mall finger-biting incident

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Maui security guard says she was shielding her face from blows when a homeless man who had refused to leave a restaurant bit off her finger.

The Maui News reports that Allied Universal Security Guard Janine Carroll testified Monday at a preliminary hearing that she was working at Maui Mall on Feb. 20 before the attack occurred. Alex Hand has been charged with first-degree assault.

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 7.

Carroll says she asked Hand to leave the Kahului restaurant multiple times before the altercation that ended with her losing the top portion of her left ring finger. She identified the defendant to police after he was cited for trespassing at Queen Kaahumanu Center.

