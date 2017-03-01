Parents of injured toddler eager for case updates from police - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Parents of injured toddler eager for case updates from police

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The parents of a toddler severely injured at a day care run by a Honolulu officer's wife are eager to hear what department brass will tell the police commission about how the case was handled.

Commissioners expect an update Wednesday on a case that has added more scrutiny to a department whose chief was recently pushed to retire amid a federal investigation into allegations of corruption and civil rights abuses.

Chelsea and Rey Valiente believe the baby sitter's police connection is the reason there have been no arrests two years after their son Peyton suffered a brain injury from forceful shaking.

Acting Chief Cary Okimoto ordered an administrative inquiry to see whether the department followed investigative procedures and policies.

The Valientes say they plan to attend Wednesday's meeting.

