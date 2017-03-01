Forecast: Islands may continue to see heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms

Wednesday will have increased instability and a steady flow of moisture -- a dangerous combination.

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms are possible and have been occurring overnight primarily for Oahu and Kauai. With the ground already saturated, it won't take much precipitation to create runoff and flooding.

Stay alert and stay safe. Turn around, don't drown.

When it's not raining, it will be cloudy and somewhat humid.

The high in Honolulu today will be a sticky 78 degrees.

Surf is small to moderate and won't see any substantial change until an advisory-sized west-northwest rolls in over the weekend. Today's surf will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet north and west, 1-3 feet south.

Flash Flood Watch for all islands through late tonight.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, windward coastal waters for Maui County, windward and leeward coastal waters for the Big Island.

Blizzard Warning for the Big Island summits above 11,000 feet with snow, low visibility and winds gusting to 65 mph.

- Dan Cooke

