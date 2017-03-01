LIST: School, road, other closures due to severe weather

Drenching rains across the state Wednesday flooded roads, snarled traffic and closed schools, attractions and public facilities.

Drenching rains across the state Wednesday flooded roads, snarled traffic and closed schools, attractions and public facilities.

Severe weather statewide is flooding roads and closing facilities.

Here's an updated list of closures:

Oahu

ROADS

Kalaeloa Boulevard remains closed in both directions between Komohana Street to Olai Street/

A downed tree is blocking Boxer Road near Barbers Point Elementary.

Kamehameha Highway has been re-opened in both directions near Turtle Bay, after an hours-long closure.

ATTRACTIONS/FACILITIES

Waimea Valley is closed until further notice.

The Honolulu Zoo is closed on Wednesday due to ponding on the walkway.

The Hawaii Kai Satellite City Hall is temporarily closed Wednesday due to an electrical outage at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center. All other satellite city halls and driver licensing centers are open.

The Kaneohe District Park is closed Wednesday, but will possibly re-open in the afternoon.

West Lock, Ewa Villages, Ted Makalena and Pali golf courses are closed or play has been suspended.

Kauai County

Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge is closed in both directions until further notice due to flooding. An emergency shelter opened at Hanalei School for those affected by the road closure.

Hanalei School is closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

The Kalalau Trail remains closed until further notice.

