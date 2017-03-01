Like pancakes? National Pancake Day serves as fund-raiser for local hospital

National Pancake Day is right around the corner and Hawaii residents can get a delicious deal while giving back to a local hospital.

On March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., local IHOP restaurants will celebrate National Pancake Day by offering patrons a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. With every order, guests will have the option to donate to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Hawaii's only Children's Miracle Network hospital.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for life-saving treatments, programs and medical equipment for young patents at the hospital.

“This event raises funds to support programs and services to care for all of Hawai‘i’s children, and we thank the community for their support,” Martha Smith, chief executive officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center said.

Since 2006, over $18 million has been raised from the event to support Children's Miracle Network hospitals nationwide.

IHOP restaurants across the state will be participating. Nationally, IHOP expects to serve over five million pancakes in a single day for the event.

