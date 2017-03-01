Hawaii's Congressional delegation responds to presidential address

Hawaii's Congressional representatives reacted to President Trump's address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, calling on the president to back up the words in his speech with actions considered less disruptive to the American people.

"I pay attention to what he does more than what he says because in his first month in office, Donald Trump’s actions have not lived up to the clichés he delivered tonight," said Senator Mazie Hirono. “No matter what the President said tonight, I remain resolved to resist his dangerous, divisive actions.”

"He said rhetorically, 'Let's bring the country together.' In the first month, he's issued executive orders that have spread fear and chaos throughout the country," Hirono continued.

Senator Brian Schatz echoed the sentiment, saying the actions of Trump's administration so far "have been radical and reckless."

"I will continue to work with my colleagues to seek opportunities for bipartisan compromise on behalf of Hawai‘i and the nation," Schatz said. "But to the extent that this administration tries to undermine the rule of law or American values, I will resist.”

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who attended the address with an advocate for refugees, said she was dissappointed the president's speech did not touch on the Syrian civil war.

"I had hoped President Trump would have declared an end to destructive U.S. policy that currently has taxpayers supporting militant groups in Syria," said Rep. Gabbard. "This policy has created such devastation and has actually resulted in strengthening the terorist groups that we should be focused on defeating."

She did, however, applaud the president's decision to honor Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy S.E.A.L. who died during a raid in Yemen during the first month of Trump's presidency.

"It was a powerful moment to recognize the sacrifice of an American serviceman," said Gabbard. "Our nation is grateful to the sacrifices of our servicemembers, and I hope the leaders of our country take a moment to consider the cost of these wars."

President Trump earlier Tuesday announced plans to spend an additional $54 billion on the U.S. military, an undertaking that would require significant changes to other areas of the administration's budget.

"As much as Hawaii is very dependent on military spending & the military presence, it would mean areas like education would have to be cut," said Rep. Colleen Hanabusa. "So the question is really, how is he going to fund all of these?"

