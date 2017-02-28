Forecast: Wet weather to continue through Wednesday

The unstable, rain prone conditions will persist through Wednesday, drying Thursday. A disturbance coming in from the west mixed with tropical moisture from the south will keep the atmosphere juicy.

Winds are light and variable, leading to a buildup of vog and haze with higher humidity levels

Surf is smaller today and expected to stay small until an advisory-sized W/NW swell this weekend. The NWS surf forecast for Wednesday: North and East 4-6 feet, West 2-4 feet, South 1-3 feet.

Flash Flood Watch all islands through Wednesday.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits above 11,000 feet. Up to 6" of snow and ice.

- Guy Hagi

