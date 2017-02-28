Capitol ceiling repairs to cost $65K

Pieces of the ceiling that hangs above the reflecting pools at the Hawaii State Capitol, seen bulging for several days, have begun falling into the water below.

Fix sought to falling ceiling tiles above pools at state Capitol

The state says it will cost $65,000 to repair the decorative panels that recently fell into the Capitol's reflecting pools mid February.

A contractor inspected the damaged tiles Monday and found additional damage to tiles and support hangers, Rod Becker, State Comptroller, Department of Accounting and General Services said.

The decorative sheet metal tiles over the reflecting pools at the state Capitol came crashing down during a weekend of high winds.

Repairs crews will also check remaining tiles for damage to prevent more from coming down.

Repair work is expected to be completed by March 2.

