Hawaii Attorney General meets with President Trump in D.C.

Hawaii's attorney general says he asked President Donald Trump to explain a ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Attorney General Doug Chin says in a news release that he questioned Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Chin says Trump asked him if his state had sued him over the travel ban. Chin's lawsuit challenging the ban earlier is on hold.

Trump's initial travel ban was struck down by a federal court. The president is expected to announce a new, overhauled plan on Wednesday.

According to Chin's news release, Trump's response was that extreme vetting is part of making America safe again.

Chin says he told the president targeting people based on national origin or religion harms the nation's security. He says the Constitution doesn't allow such discrimination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.