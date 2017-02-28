Police: Woman fatally struck by van had jumped from it

A woman who died Tuesday after being run over by a minivan she jumped out of was arguing with her sisters in the vehicle before the incident, sources told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

She has been identified as 29-year-old Kerlin Bossy, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, the van was carrying a group of people eastbound on South King Street between Pensacola Avenue and Victoria Street when Kerlin Bossy, who was a passenger, exited one of the minivan's rear passenger doors.

She was then run over by the vehicle she had been traveling in, suffering severe head and bodily injuries.

"I heard a bang coming from the side so I ran over there to see what happened and all I saw was like someone laying down," said Kayla Murayama, a ninth grader at McKinley High School.

Paramedics say the woman was transported in critical condition about 1:50 p.m. to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver of the van, 26-year-old Imarina Bossy, fled the scene after the incident, but returned later. She was arrested for failing to render aid.

"The person arrested is a 26-year-old female from the area and she was not injured," said Lt. Carlene Lau, with HPD's Traffic Division. "After the collision, she did leave the scene and she subsequently returned, and she’s been arrested for accidents involving death or serious bodily injury."

Sources say the three women inside the vehicle prior to the accident are believed to have been sisters. A second woman also jumped out of the car, sources said, but was not severely injured.

Sources described the injuries suffered by the woman that died as "brutal."

Speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash, police say. The road reopened just before 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.