Honolulu police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stealing from a woman who was stuck in traffic.

Police said 31-year-old Jordan Goetsch entered the victim’s vehicle while she was stuck in traffic on Kamehameha Highway in Kalihi around 4:30 p.m. After a struggle, Goetsch allegedly ran off with some of her property.

He was located nearby about an hour later and arrested. The woman’s property was not recovered.

