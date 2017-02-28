Ron Artis II performs at Blue Note Hawaii

Local singer/songwriter.musician Ron Artis II will be performing, alongside his band The Truth, on Wednesday March 1st, at Blue Note Hawaii. Show times are at 6:30 pm and 9 pm.
For tickets and more information, visit www.bluenotehawaii.com
