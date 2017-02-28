Sunrise Shape Up: Workout outside of the gym

Sometimes you just get tired of seeing the inside of a gym. So a little bit of a change in atmosphere, that can go a long way. There's always plenty of options around the island for exercising. It doesn't always have to be in a gym environment. Located right at the entrance to Diamond Head, the Bryan Clay Exercise Park has lots of equipment to help get you into shape. It's a great way to work through a circuit.

Phil Martin and Bryan Watkins from "Clark Hatch Fitness" joined Steve at Diamond Head to show you how to get a workout without going to the gym.

If you want more information go to Clarkhatchfitness.com.

