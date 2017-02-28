Red Cross Heroes: Bob Robertson

Bob Robertson has been volunteering with the Red Cross for more than 10 years. When disaster strikes, Bob swings into action, starting with the emergency supplies he keeps at the ready on his own property. Robertson has volunteer contacts through the North Shore Lions Club, and he's an active Ham radio operator, which will come in handy during the next major disaster. Robertson candidly confirms it's a lot of work, but he also maintains he gets plenty out of helping others.
Disaster Action Team Captain Bob Robertson - Red Cross volunteer of the year.
