Hawaii summits under Blizzard Warning as heavy snow falls

Severe weather has been affecting Hawaii drivers, with flooding and high winds causing road closures and other traffic alerts.

Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Image: University of Hawaii)

As the rest of the state grapples with downpours, Hawaii Island's summits are seeing heavy snow and ice thanks to an upper-level disturbance bringing unsettled weather to the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for summits above 11,000 feet elevation until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said snowfall of more than 6 to 10 inches is possible with locally higher amounts.

Southwest winds could reach 45 to 55 mph, with gusts to 65 mph.

Web cams show what appears to be white out conditions in some spots.

Forecasters warn the conditions could lead to poor visibility, strong winds and icy snow, which will make driving dangerous.

The road to the summit of Mauna Kea will also be closed to the public at the visitor information station. Rangers will be monitoring the conditions to determine when the road should be reopened.

