Forecast: More wet weather expected to drench islands

Unstable, wet weather is expected today through Wednesday and perhaps longer.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and flooding are all possible on all islands. Stay alert today and be safe.

East Maui had thunderstorms last evening. Overnight and early this morning it was Kauai getting the worst of it. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour on the Garden Isle have caused some minor flooding in low-lying areas and low visibility for drivers.

Don't expect any sunshine today. Heavy cloud cover and showers will also keep us from warming very much.

High in Honolulu will be 76 degrees.

Surf is smaller today and expected to stay small until an advisory-sized west-northwest swell this weekend.

The National Weather Service surf forecast for today: North and east 5-7 feet, west 4-6 feet, south 1-3 feet.

Flash Flood Watch all islands through Wednesday.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits above 11,000 feet. Up to 6" of snow and ice.

- Dan Cooke

