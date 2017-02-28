Suspicious call prompts evacuation of Jewish temple and preschool

A suspicious call made to a Jewish temple in Nuuanu prompted an evacuation on Monday.

Richard Field, executive director of Temple Emanu-El, said around 3 p.m. a man who refused to identify himself called the school's office.

Field kept him on the phone for as long as he could and said he tried to press the man for answers until Honolulu police arrived, but he wouldn't say anything more.

Field said no bomb or shooting threat was made. He doesn't believe the call was racially- or religiously-motivated.

Nonetheless, he followed the man's orders and evacuated everyone on the premises.

Parents were called to pick up their children.

"I want safety for my child," said Dmitry Krupitskym, whose 5-year-old son attends the Jewish preschool. "My goal is to keep my children alive. That's any parents goal and when any threats happen like this, I take it very very seriously."

On Monday, the Anti-Defamation League issued a security advisory to Jewish institutions nationwide following a wave of vandalism and bomb threats to Jewish community centers and day schools in at least 12 states.

School officials said HPD and the FBI are investigating the incident, though police say the call was not a credible threat.

Classes will resume on Tuesday and there will be increased security on campus.

